Meghan Markle 'firmly left' royal family behind for Montecito life

Duchess Meghan Markle has firmly left the royal family behind for her new Montecito life with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet, an expert believes.

Culture expert Nick Ede has claimed this while speaking to the Daily Express UK.

“She [Meghan] has firmly left the Royal Family behind for her new Montecito life and I don’t think she has any desire to come back to the UK", the expert said.

He also warned that Meghan 44, should stay at home in the US during the family celebrations, however, advised the duke to attend.

Commenting on Prince Harry’s possible visit to UK for Peter Phillips wedding, Nick Ede says "Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own.

"I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding."

"If he is looking to gain favour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift," the expert continued.

About Lilibet and Archie’s return to Britain for the family event, Nick Ede said if Meghan were to not attend the wedding, it would likely mean that their children would also not be in attendance.