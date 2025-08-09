 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'firmly left' royal family behind for Montecito life

Princess Lilibet and Archie are also not expected to visit UK

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 09, 2025

Meghan Markle firmly left royal family behind for Montecito life
Meghan Markle 'firmly left' royal family behind for Montecito life

Duchess Meghan Markle has firmly left the royal family behind for her new Montecito life with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet, an expert believes.

Culture expert Nick Ede has claimed this while speaking to the Daily Express UK.

“She [Meghan] has firmly left the Royal Family behind for her new Montecito life and I don’t think she has any desire to come back to the UK", the expert said.

He also warned that Meghan 44, should stay at home in the US during the family celebrations, however, advised the duke to attend.

Commenting on Prince Harry’s possible visit to UK for Peter Phillips wedding, Nick Ede says "Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own.

"I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding."

"If he is looking to gain favour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift," the expert continued.

About Lilibet and Archie’s return to Britain for the family event, Nick Ede said if Meghan were to not attend the wedding, it would likely mean that their children would also not be in attendance.

Meghan Markle, Harry receive disappointing news from UK once again
Meghan Markle, Harry receive disappointing news from UK once again
Prince William can't give THIS to his children video
Prince William can't give THIS to his children
Meghan Markle's friend dubs life in royal family 'peculiar prison'
Meghan Markle's friend dubs life in royal family 'peculiar prison'
Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday plans revealed video
Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday plans revealed
Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion video
Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William
Princess Beatrice regrets supporting Prince Andrew 'to speak out' video
Princess Beatrice regrets supporting Prince Andrew 'to speak out'
Princess Eugenie shares touching message for sister Princess Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares touching message for sister Princess Beatrice