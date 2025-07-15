'Modern Family' star addresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite

'Modern Family' star answers query about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet recently discussed if he would get invited to the much-anticipated wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Fans have been eager for the lovebirds to tie the knot ever since they sparked romance speculations in August 2025.

Now, the couple is almost two years strong and Eric, known for his role as Cameron Tucker in the TV show, shared his two cents on their relationship in a chat with Page Six.

"Travis is awesome," he said of his long-time pal vouching, "I've known Travis for a long time.

"And I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him. She deserves a great guy, and he's a great guy," he added of the couple.

When asked if he would receive an invite to their wedding, the acting sensation expressed his uncertainty saying, “Oh my god, I don’t know about that.”

“I love both of them very much. It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing. I wouldn’t want to force my way in there,” he concluded.