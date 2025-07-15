 
Gwen Stefani has 'given up' on helping Blake Shelton with his worst habit?

Blake Shelton’s loves for THIS thing is seemingly causing troubles for his marriage

July 15, 2025

Blake Shelton's weight worries Gwen Stefani: Sources say she's had enough

Blake Shelton, an American country singer best known for his debut track Austin, loves fried food and this is reportedly pushing his wife Gwen Stefani, 54, to her breaking point.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 6-foot-5 country star is now tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, with his visibly growing waistline becoming a cause of serious concern for those close to him. 

“Blubbery Blake Shelton's belly is bigger than ever,” a source told the outlet.

An insider revealed that, "She does love him, and she does love his watch, but she feels like there's nothing she can do – and she's sick of nagging."

Medical expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, a former U.S. Navy admiral and author of The Park Avenue Diet, weighed in on the health risks Shelton could be facing, “Being overweight raises the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, blood clots, and diabetes.”

An insider added that Shelton's lifestyle has long been a source of stress for Stefani, saying, “This has been an ongoing source of stress for her. She’s lost weight and then gained it right back each time. It worries Gwen to no end.”

In 2024, Stefani reportedly even considered a 'tough talk' and attempted to end things. “But Blake turns on the charm fast,” the source said, noting that her intervention efforts ultimately failed.

An insider revealed, “When she's around, he keeps his shirt on and hides the junk. But the moment they break for time, it’s fried chicken dinners and all the off-limits treats and high-fat foods he can get.”

The couple is said to be spending the summer at their Oklahoma ranch, where Shelton’s idea of vacation still revolves around indulgent meals. “He's basically all barbecue, even in the heat,” the source continued. “But Gwen's terrified he's headed for a health disaster. The fried comfort food, the sedentary lifestyle — it’s a ticking time bomb.

