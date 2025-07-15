Vanessa Kirby gives sneak peek into her first baby

Vanessa Kirby shows baby bump at upcoming MCU film's premiere

Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil are expecting their first child together. At the premiere of The Fantastic Four in Sydney, the actress, who played Sue Storm, showcased her baby bump in a fully black dress.

According to reports, the Mission: Impossible actress's costars showed support to her by gently touching her baby bump.

Vanessa and Paul, meanwhile, are engaged, according to a report in Page Six, after they began dating in 2022.

Given the buzz around the forthcoming reboot of The Fantastic Four, Jeremy Slater, who co-wrote the 2015 version of the First Family, recently gushed about the new take on the Marvel team of superheroes.

“I'm excited. I like the fact that they are taking a big creative swing. They are telling a multiverse story, with a different world and a different set of heroes," the writer told Comic Book.

He continued, "It looks like they are bringing them in collision with our Marvel Cinematic Universe. I think that is a smart angle. I think they are getting Galactus right."

The Fantastic Four will be out on July 25.