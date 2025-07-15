 
Lewis Capaldi gets honest about Dolly Parton

Lewis Capaldi opens up about meeting Dolly Parton in Nashville

July 15, 2025

Lewis Capaldi is a big fan of Dolly Parton, and he has said that his dream is to meet her.

And his dream became a reality recently, as the Scots singer’s latest Instagram post showed him with the country musician, accompanied by a caption that read, “Good golly, miss Dolly.”

The meeting between the two music icons took place in Nashville, where the 28-year-old had performed the previous week.

Following the run-in, Lewis made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he reflected on his meet-up with the Jolene singer.

"She was great, she was lovely. She was so good and she really struggled to understand what I was saying, I believe, as most people in America do,” he said.

The Forget Me singer continued, “She was very polite and it was a bit of a dream come true. It was like meeting the queen or something.”

During the conversation, he also quipped, "Better than meeting the queen, actually, there I said it."

Elsewhere on the show, Lewis performed his track Survive, which became No. 1 in the UK.

