Jennifer Aniston says no to second chances with exes

Jennifer Aniston looking for 'something real'

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role in Friends, is not open to reuniting with her exes.

As reported by RadarOnline, the sources have revealed that while Aniston has turned to her close pals Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie to play cupid in her love life, she is not willing to reunite with any of her exes.

The source said, “There’s no going backward for Jen.”

“She’s not into second chances with exes, and she doesn’t want to be someone’s trophy girlfriend. She’s after something real,” they added.

Aniston's exes includes her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and her famous ex-boyfriends Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Although she told an insider that “I trust Adam and Jackie more than anyone when it comes to this. They know me better than I know myself,” the source revealed that the Friends alum is not rushing to find love.

“She’s not pressuring Adam and Jackie—there’s no deadline. She’s open to the process and knows it might take time,” the source added.

They noted, “Jen’s been through a lot, but she still believes in love.”

“She just needs the right introduction—and that’s exactly what Adam and Jackie hope to give her,” the tipster said.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid rumours of the actress dating a hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

An insider told People Magazine that Jennifer Aniston and Curtis are dating “but it's still casual.”