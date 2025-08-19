Vanessa Kirby descends into darkness for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Vanessa Kirby confronts mortality itself for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Vanessa Kirby, the Fantastic Four star stepping into the Marvel universe, has revealed what she has been researching to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday.

For the unversed, the Fantastic Four has just stopped Galactus from destroying the planet, but their story in the MCU is not finished.

Next, they will face Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom or maybe some X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday and the group did not come out unharmed after their hard fight with Ralph Ineson’s Galactus in Fantastic Four: First Step.

In a talk with MovieWeb, the 37-year-old actress reflected on how her character changes in Avengers: Doomsday, especially after coming back from the dead in the Fantastic Four ending because her son Franklin used the Power Cosmic.

Kirby, who played the role of Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four: First Step, said, “I love that I get to continue with Sue because it's so interesting.”

She added, "I've been thinking a lot doing Avengers and stuff about how someone that's been through, in the space of basically a week, someone who has given birth and has died and come back to life... how a death experience like that would change you."

Notably, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star approached those who had near-death experiences, as it could play a vital role in her character in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I've been listening to a lot of people that have had those [kinds] of experiences and what they learn, and therefore how different they are after they come back from that," Kirby noted.

It is being reported that the Fantastic Four might be part of the Marvel Phase 6 crossover, but not much is known about what role they will have in Avengers: Doomsday.