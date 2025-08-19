Jimmy Kimmel reveals Matt Damon's near death experience

Jimmy Kimmel recalls horrible anecdote of dinner with Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel has recently dished on when he was worried about a prison sentence after inviting Matt Damon on dinner.

During an interview with Variety, the comedian candidly discussed when Damon almost choked to death at his dinner party.

Recalling when he was preparing dinner for Damon, he began, "Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner. I made pork ribs."

Sharing the near death experience, Kimmel continued, “He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast. He started choking on a pork rib. It was stuck in his throat for about an hour and a half."

"His brother was there. I said, 'We have got to get him to the hospital,' because if he dies in my house, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life,” the 57-year-old comedian told the outlet. "I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel shared that they searched different solutions on the internet for chocking and eventually they found the tip that saved his life.

“We did a lot of YouTube-ing and finally concluded that eating little bits of bread was the way to get that rib to work its way down into his stomach — and bread saved him. We tried the Heimlich many times. It was too far down," he concluded.