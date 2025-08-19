David Arquette says 'Scream' cast and Courteney Cox were worried sick about him

David Arquette recalls 'Scream' cast worrying he would 'hurt himself'

David Arquette once left his then-girlfriend, Courteney Cox and the rest of the Scream 2 cast afraid that he’d hurt himself.

While filming the Scream sequel, the actor’s mother was sick and dying, and he was struggling with work and grief. David detailed the experience in Ashley Cullins‘ tell-all book, Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror.

"Scream 2 was really hard for me," Arquette shared. "My mom was really sick and about to die."

He revealed that the director talked to him about his struggles and shared some words of wisdom.

He continued, "When we had gotten back to L.A., [director Wes Craven] just sat me down and gave me this really sweet man-to-man, fatherly conversation that had a huge impact on my life."

He added, "It was just about 'I know you’re going through a hard time, but I really want to see you do great things and get your life together.'"

"At the time, I was dating Courteney, we were on-and-off. And he said, ‘I think she really likes you, but she’s scared like a lot of people are that you’re gonna hurt yourself,'" Arquette continued recalling what the director said. "It was something that not a lot of people do in Hollywood."

David met the Friends star while filming the first Scream film in 1996 and they tied the knot in 1999. The couple welcomed daughter Coco and got divorced in 2013.

David Arquette is now married to Christina McLarty, with whom he shares kids Charlie, 8, and Augustus, 5. He’s returning as Deputy Dewey in Scream 7 alongside Courteney Cox.