Prince William warned of ‘damage' if Harry stays enemy

Prince William is warned against alienating Prince Harry in the long run.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who are not on talking terms with one another, will each suffer when William makes King.

Daily Mail columnist Andrew Norman Wilson claims that if William does not bring Harry ‘in from the cold,’ him and wife Meghan Markle silly ‘seethe and seek revenge.’

He wrote: "When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet