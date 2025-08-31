King Charles, Prince Harry long-awaited reunion could be delayed again?

King Charles, Prince Harry reunion faces major hurdles in UK visit

King Charles and Prince Harry have been warned that their expected reunion could be delated again due to a diary clash.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards, where he may reunite with his cancer-stricken father.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond has warned that the meeting could face hurdles as Harry’s visit will fall on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

While reports suggest he plans to see his father, there are doubts about whether Charles will be available.

Bond noted that reconciliation between the two is long overdue, but years of public tension and Harry’s legal battle over UK security have made it difficult.

"I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue. I have always thought that it is the parent’s role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child – albeit a grown-up child - ‘Come here you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug,’” she told The Mirror.

She continued, “That, though, simply hasn’t been possible while Harry was suing his father‘s own government over his security demands.”

“Now that that court case is over, a major obstacle to a meeting has been cleared.”

“So, particularly given that we know that the communications teams from each side have met fairly recently and that therefore an avenue of communication is open, a meeting when Harry is here for the Well Child Awards could hopefully happen.”