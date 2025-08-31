 
Geo News

Meghan Markle questioned over ‘odd' complaint from Royal life

Meghan Markle mocked for her silly example to justify leaving royal lives

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 31, 2025

Meghan Markle questioned over ‘odd complaint from Royal life

Meghan Markle’s confession about Royal Family dress code is stirring conversation amid Royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, who admitted that she had to wear pantyhose during her time with the Royals, spoke about how she had to change her lifestyle to appease the Firm.

Speaking about Meghan’s interview with Emily Chang, royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror: “While Meghan herself said the comment about pantyhose was a silly example, it illustrated how she felt she could never be herself when she was part of the royal family. I did, though, think it was an odd example.

She added: “Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.”

She said: “I once turned up at a Buckingham Palace garden party in a flimsy, not particularly smart, summer frock and no hat because I couldn’t be bothered to dress up in the summer heat. I certainly didn’t wear tights. No one said a word. True, I am not royalty! But it shows that protocol isn’t as strict as some people make out.”

Meghan Markle spills beans on traumatic time with her children
Meghan Markle spills beans on traumatic time with her children
King Charles releases new plans for Sandringham estate newts
King Charles releases new plans for Sandringham estate newts
Prince Harry relationship with King likened to ‘high stakes poker game'
Prince Harry relationship with King likened to ‘high stakes poker game'
Meghan Markle dismisses separation talk in powerful family message video
Meghan Markle dismisses separation talk in powerful family message
King Charles fails to gain the small satisfaction Prince William could give him
King Charles fails to gain the small satisfaction Prince William could give him
Princess Lilibet in rare video resembles Meghan Markle with similar dark hair? video
Princess Lilibet in rare video resembles Meghan Markle with similar dark hair?
Meghan Markle reveals what words Archie, Lilibet say in Prince Harry's accent video
Meghan Markle reveals what words Archie, Lilibet say in Prince Harry's accent
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement to raise concerns: 'Exploitative and dangerous'
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement to raise concerns: 'Exploitative and dangerous'