Meghan Markle questioned over ‘odd' complaint from Royal life

Meghan Markle’s confession about Royal Family dress code is stirring conversation amid Royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, who admitted that she had to wear pantyhose during her time with the Royals, spoke about how she had to change her lifestyle to appease the Firm.

Speaking about Meghan’s interview with Emily Chang, royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror: “While Meghan herself said the comment about pantyhose was a silly example, it illustrated how she felt she could never be herself when she was part of the royal family. I did, though, think it was an odd example.



She added: “Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.”

She said: “I once turned up at a Buckingham Palace garden party in a flimsy, not particularly smart, summer frock and no hat because I couldn’t be bothered to dress up in the summer heat. I certainly didn’t wear tights. No one said a word. True, I am not royalty! But it shows that protocol isn’t as strict as some people make out.”