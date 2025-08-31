Meghan Markle ‘holds' Prince Harry's future in her hands: ‘Will she allow him this?'

Experts break down Meghan Markle’s biggest upcoming decisions

An expert has just come forward with insight into something that Meghan Markle has in store for her, potentially a decision of great magnitude.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe is the expert in question and he spoke to The Mirror while delivering this verdict.

For those unversed, it’s well established, by Meghan’s own past admissions that she felt ‘not well’ the last time she was ‘stuck’ in the UK without her kidsfor three weeks.

This is why Mr Larcombe admitted, “Meghan clearly hates being apart from her children and when Harry has come to the UK, Meghan hasn't come with him and has been blamed for snubbing Britain as a result.”

But, “I think it runs deeper than that, she wants to be a hands-on mum and was never prepared to make the sacrifice that royal mums have to make,” he also said.

Still, “if, and hopefully it's a 'when' not an 'if', Harry starts to reconcile with his family over here, Meghan will ultimately face an exceedingly difficult choice. Does she come with Harry and look the people she's criticised in the eyes, which is going to be tough? Or does she allow Harry to come with the children and stay away?”

Before concluding the expert also adds, “If it's the latter, she would miss the children, and it would be interpreted as an enormous snub by Meghan herself and the rift then becomes more about her than Harry. So she faces potentially difficult choices if we're getting to a state where Harry's prepared to bury the hatchet.”