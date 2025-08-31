 
Meghan Markle reveals 'perfect salad' for long weekend

Meghan Markle shares her favorite recipe from season two of 'With Love, Meghan'

Syeda Waniya
August 31, 2025

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped her favorite salad recipe.

As the second season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan premieres on Netflix, Meghan took to Instagram to share a detailed recipe of the "perfect salad."

Sharing the photo of the colorful salad, Meghan wrote, "The most perfect salad inspiration for this gorgeous long weekend."

She revealed that it is one of her "favorite recipes" from season 2 of With Love, Meghan, introduced to her by chef Samin Nosrat. "One of my favorite recipes from season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is this gorgeous salad @ciaosamin brought to the table. (I snapped this picture between shots on set…it was SO delicious!)," Meghan wrote.

The former Suits actress went on to add, "Here’s a fun idea: swap out the passionfruit for a teaspoon of our new @aseverofficial signature Orange Marmalade to reinvent the salad’s vinaigrette. A fun new spin on your new favorite salad."

Alongside the post, Meghan also shared a full recipe and step-by-step method for her fans.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle welcomed famous chefs and her close pals on the second season of her Netflix show, which was released on August 26, 2025.

The guests included her close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, as well as famous chefs Christina Tosi, David Chang, and Samin Nostrat.

