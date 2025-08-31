Prince Harry to take first step towards ending feud with William?

Expert reveals if Prince Harry would meet Prince William upon UK arrival

Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards with experts revealing if he will meet his estranged brother, Prince William.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex is unlikely to meet William pr Kate Middleton during his rare trip to the UK next month.

While Harry may see his cousins Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice, Bond said the rift between the brothers remains too deep and William is too focused on his own commitments to engage.

She added that while reconciliation may be possible in the long term, it is not expected to happen in the near future.

Bond told The Mirror, “Harry may well see some of his cousins – such as Eugenie or Beatrice – but I don’t think there’s any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine.

“The rift between the brothers remains too deep and William has far too much going on in his life to worry about the Harry problem.

“I would never say never in a family dispute. As the years roll by, it may be that William will find a way to reconcile with Harry. But that day – if it ever comes, and it may not – is not any time soon.”