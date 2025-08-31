Prince Harry issues major demands before seeing King Charles

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles unless royals bow to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, despite desperately wanting a reconciliation with his father King Charles, has some dramatic demands.

Insiders revealed Harry’s three sets of demands before meeting his cancer-stricken father.

According to #ShuterScoop, Harry’s demands are about security measures, stringent press control and how the royal family treats his wife Meghan Markle.

The source shared, “Harry doesn't want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed. He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable.”

Meanwhile, for the second demand, an insider said, “Press control coordinated by Buckingham Palace to keep paparazzi at bay.” This reflects on the Duke of Sussex’s desire to control the narrative around their visit.

However, thirdly Prince Harry insists that his wife Meghan Markle be treated with “HRH” title and bows and curtsies from the family members.

“Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family members must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies. For William, that's a hard no,” the source explained.

It is worth mentioning that while King Charles wants peace, these demands by his son have led to tensions. “Harry's offering reconciliation — but at a price. And that price includes the entire royal family bowing to Meghan,” a courtier stated.