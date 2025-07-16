King Charles aides ‘wanted to be seen' during Harry peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry aides exuded a strange body language during peace talks, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex reps and His Majesty’s secretary met over drinks in the UK this week, where they discussed a possible peace solution between the two parties.

Meredith Maines, and Liam Maguire from Harry’s team were joined by King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

Speaking about their body language across the table at the Royal Over-Seas League, expert Judi James notes: “There is a hilarious body language moment during these 'secret' peace talks where the trio affect the look of a small group of Wildebeests startled by a stalking lion.”

She told Mirror: “Andreae wears the frown of apparent annoyance as he seems to have spotted the camera, with his right hand gripping the arm of his chair to hint at irritation.”

Judi then noted that the party wanted to be seen: "In another picture, presumably before the camera had been 'spotted', there is no sign of a furtive huddle and interestingly no sign of drinks on the table or cigarettes, which is often the urge that prompts celebrities to get 'smoked out' of nightclubs and bars and into the waiting lenses of the paparazzi."

She continued: "In this second pose it's Andreae's body language that suggests a sense of relaxed higher status, sitting slumped back in his seat with his legs splayed and one hand on the table, seeming to be speaking while the others listen.”