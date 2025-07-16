 
Geo News

King Charles aides ‘wanted to be seen' during Harry peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry aides’ body language laid bare

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 16, 2025

King Charles aides ‘wanted to be seen during Harry peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry aides exuded a strange body language during peace talks, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex reps and His Majesty’s secretary met over drinks in the UK this week, where they discussed a possible peace solution between the two parties.

Meredith Maines, and Liam Maguire from Harry’s team were joined by King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

Speaking about their body language across the table at the Royal Over-Seas League, expert Judi James notes: “There is a hilarious body language moment during these 'secret' peace talks where the trio affect the look of a small group of Wildebeests startled by a stalking lion.”

She told Mirror: “Andreae wears the frown of apparent annoyance as he seems to have spotted the camera, with his right hand gripping the arm of his chair to hint at irritation.”

Judi then noted that the party wanted to be seen: "In another picture, presumably before the camera had been 'spotted', there is no sign of a furtive huddle and interestingly no sign of drinks on the table or cigarettes, which is often the urge that prompts celebrities to get 'smoked out' of nightclubs and bars and into the waiting lenses of the paparazzi."

She continued: "In this second pose it's Andreae's body language that suggests a sense of relaxed higher status, sitting slumped back in his seat with his legs splayed and one hand on the table, seeming to be speaking while the others listen.”

Prince Andrew remains 'embarrassment' to royal family
Prince Andrew remains 'embarrassment' to royal family
Prince Harry flies out of US after peace summit with King Charles video
Prince Harry flies out of US after peace summit with King Charles
King Charles, Prince Harry teams wanted their 'secret' meeting to be seen? video
King Charles, Prince Harry teams wanted their 'secret' meeting to be seen?
Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile not what it seems: ‘He's hit a stumbling block'
Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile not what it seems: ‘He's hit a stumbling block'
Meghan Markle's new brand comes under the scanner video
Meghan Markle's new brand comes under the scanner
Prince Harry warned as he reacts to leaking details of secret meeting
Prince Harry warned as he reacts to leaking details of secret meeting
Meghan Markle's preparing her move while paternity fearing Prince Harry focuses on reconciliation
Meghan Markle's preparing her move while paternity fearing Prince Harry focuses on reconciliation
King Charles true feelings over 'peace summit' with Prince Harry exposed
King Charles true feelings over 'peace summit' with Prince Harry exposed