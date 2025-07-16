 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fragile' marriage under new pressure

Prince Harry is planning a trip to UK to meet King Charles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 16, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fragile marriage under new pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fragile' marriage under new pressure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial worries are far worse than first thought and putting a lot of pressure on their already “fragile marriage”

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the New Idea.

The source claims Meghan and Harry still have a ‘sizeable mortgage’ on their Montecito mansion, which requires monthly payments, and they spend millions annually on private security.

Now, as the royal couple’s staff are in uproar, the New Idea has learnt their financial worries are far worse than first thought.

The insider further claims, “Their $150 million Netflix deal requires another series and a rom-com movie. The sums aren’t adding up and it’s putting a lot of pressure on their already fragile marriage.”

The New Idea, citing Radar Online reported Archie and Lilibet doting father is now planning another trip to the UK without Meghan, in the hopes of reconciling with his father and regaining the support of his family.

The source claims, “Harry’s genuine when he says he’s homesick, but no-one’s kidding themselves, certainly not the royals.

“Even from across the pond they can see Harry and Meghan are having problems and Charles has made it clear he’s not anyone’s piggy bank.”

The spy continued, “The scary thought is Harry stands to inherit game-changing money from the King when he dies, but the fear is it will vanish into another one of Meghan’s projects.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to play 'trump card' if peace talks stall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to play 'trump card' if peace talks stall
King Charles makes powerful statement amid peace talks with Prince Harry
King Charles makes powerful statement amid peace talks with Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton set strict condition on Prince Harry reunion
Prince William, Kate Middleton set strict condition on Prince Harry reunion
King Charles aides ‘wanted to be seen' during Harry peace talks
King Charles aides ‘wanted to be seen' during Harry peace talks
Kate Middleton branded best thing for Royals after Diana
Kate Middleton branded best thing for Royals after Diana
Prince William warned of ‘damage' if Harry stays enemy
Prince William warned of ‘damage' if Harry stays enemy
Meghan Markle to tighten Harry rope before peace talks ?
Meghan Markle to tighten Harry rope before peace talks ?
Prince William, Kate Middleton's friend reveals truth behind peace talk absence
Prince William, Kate Middleton's friend reveals truth behind peace talk absence