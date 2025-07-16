Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fragile' marriage under new pressure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial worries are far worse than first thought and putting a lot of pressure on their already “fragile marriage”

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the New Idea.

The source claims Meghan and Harry still have a ‘sizeable mortgage’ on their Montecito mansion, which requires monthly payments, and they spend millions annually on private security.

Now, as the royal couple’s staff are in uproar, the New Idea has learnt their financial worries are far worse than first thought.

The insider further claims, “Their $150 million Netflix deal requires another series and a rom-com movie. The sums aren’t adding up and it’s putting a lot of pressure on their already fragile marriage.”

The New Idea, citing Radar Online reported Archie and Lilibet doting father is now planning another trip to the UK without Meghan, in the hopes of reconciling with his father and regaining the support of his family.

The source claims, “Harry’s genuine when he says he’s homesick, but no-one’s kidding themselves, certainly not the royals.

“Even from across the pond they can see Harry and Meghan are having problems and Charles has made it clear he’s not anyone’s piggy bank.”

The spy continued, “The scary thought is Harry stands to inherit game-changing money from the King when he dies, but the fear is it will vanish into another one of Meghan’s projects.”