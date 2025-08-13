Meghan Markle told her Netflix special is no cure for ‘dull' series

Meghan Markle Netflix series dubbed a ratings disaster ahead of new season

A Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks, who has cooked for King Charles, targeted Meghan Markle’s lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with The Express, Stocks criticised the Duchess of Sussex’s series, calling its low ratings embarrassing, adding that the show didn’t even make it into Netflix’s top 300.

This comes as Meghan is set to release the second season of her show following the renewal of her and Prince Harry's contract with the OTT platform.

He alluded that the second season was likely filmed right after the first, which is a common cost-saving move in the TV industry, and suggested Netflix might not have approved it if they had any idea of how badly it would perform.

“The second season was filmed immediately following the first,” he said.

“If Netflix had predicted the first season’s poor performance, they probably wouldn’t have approved a second,” the chef added.

He continued, “Anyone in the TV industry knows it’s more cost-effective to shoot one, two, or even three seasons back-to-back. However, I don’t believe there’s any real momentum, and the ratings clearly reflect that.”

“Honestly, I would feel embarrassed by the numbers and ratings — for it not to even rank in Netflix’s top 300 shows is truly reflective of her apparent star appeal and frankly, embarrassing.”

Further attacking Meghan over her plans for a Christmas special, he said, “It will just be the same dull nonsense. No amount of money can buy you a real personality, and no amount of money can manipulate people.”