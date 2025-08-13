 
Meghan Markle pulls focus from Kate Middleton's summer video

Meghan Markle took to Instagram an hour after Princess Catherine shared her summer video

August 13, 2025

Within an hour of Kate Middleton releasing a reflective video about the healing power of nature, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share praise for her upcoming Netflix project,  a timing that has fueled speculation about whether it was coincidence or calculated.

Kate Middleton’s “MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER” video, posted Wednesday on the official Prince and Princess of Wales accounts, featured sweeping summer landscapes and the princess’s voice, though she did not appear on camera. 

Signed “C” for Catherine, the message urged viewers to cherish love, friendship and the natural world, declaring, “Here’s to Summer.”

Fans quickly expressed admiration for the princess’s personal and heartfelt message. But roughly an hour later, Meghan reposted a clip of her Netflix trailer along with a fan’s enthusiastic comment about being “so excited for season 2,” calling the first season “so inspiring.”

Meghan Markle went on to share two more reactions from her fans to her Instagram stories.

The close timing drew attention online, with royal watchers divided over whether Meghan’s post was deliberately designed to pull focus from Kate’s video or simply an unrelated update. 


