Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton on Wednesday released a poignant video Wednesday, emphasizing the healing power of nature.

The video titled "MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER," and shared on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, features the Princess Catherine's voice but shows no footage of her or her family.

The video is signed with a "C," indicating Catherine’s personal endorsement.

The caption reads, "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer. C"

The video released by the Kensington Palace follows her 2024 cancer recovery, during which she credited nature as a sanctuary, a theme echoed in this first of a planned four-part series covering the seasons.

As patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013, Catherine’s message aligns with her advocacy for sustainability, intensified after her health challenges.

The video, timed with global climate discussions post-COP30, urges the public to reconnect with nature, calling for collective environmental action.



