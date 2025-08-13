 
Geo News

Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton narrates a short film produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales' videographer Will Warr

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 13, 2025

Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace releases video narrated by Kate Middleton 

Kate Middleton on Wednesday released a poignant video Wednesday, emphasizing the healing power of nature. 

The video titled "MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER,"  and shared on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, features the Princess Catherine's voice but shows no footage of her or her family.

The video is signed with a "C," indicating Catherine’s personal endorsement.

The caption reads, "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer. C"

The video released by the Kensington Palace follows her 2024 cancer recovery, during which she credited nature as a sanctuary, a theme echoed in this first of a planned four-part series covering the seasons.

As patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013, Catherine’s message aligns with her advocacy for sustainability, intensified after her health challenges. 

The video, timed with global climate discussions post-COP30, urges the public to reconnect with nature, calling for collective environmental action.


Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash
Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal
Meghan Markle told her Netflix special is no cure for ‘dull' series
Meghan Markle told her Netflix special is no cure for ‘dull' series
Prince Harry's explosive memoir undercut his own Netflix success? video
Prince Harry's explosive memoir undercut his own Netflix success?
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's Netflix deal video
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's Netflix deal