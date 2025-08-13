Meghan Markle silences haters with major move

Meghan Markle proves haters wrong with surprise announcement

Meghan Markle has silenced her haters with the announcement of a new multi-year Netflix deal despite reports that the streaming giant would drop the couple.

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the Duchess of Sussex has "won" and her critics must now "eat humble pie."

The announcement came on Monday when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended their partnership with the streaming giant through their company, Archewell Productions.

It includes a second season and holiday special of With Love, Meghan, a new feature drama Meet Me at the Lake, and a documentary titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within.

Speaking with GB News, Bond said, "There was no statement from Harry and Meghan and no indication at any point, but we all decided that the Netflix deal was dead in the water, so it's one in the eye, actually, to all her detractors.

"There's one show that's in the can already, that's her lifestyle show, there's a holiday special about Christmas, and then there's the Ugandan documentary,” she added.

"The fact of the matter is, Meghan has won, and we have to eat humble pie."