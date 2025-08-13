Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity

Prince Harry stands alone as tensions boil over at former charity

Prince Harry has been left to face his war with Sentebale as Meghan Markle fails to show any public support.

Royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop bashed the Duchess of Sussex, noting how she recently expressed happiness following the Sussexes deal renewal with Netflix.

She told The Mirror that Meghan should have showed support for Harry following his departure from the charity he founded following a bitter boardroom clash with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

The charity, which Harry co-founded to help children affected by AIDS, became the centre of a public dispute between him and Dr. Sophie.

"As it currently stands, Harry cuts a lonely figure,” Dr. Tessa told the publication. “The Charity Commission 'identified a ‘strong perception of ill treatment' swirling in the unhappy waters of his former charity, Sentebale.”

She continued, “It was a terse ruling that exonerated no one; all parties remain incandescent, particularly the aggrieved prince, who insists the report has fallen ‘troublingly short.’”

"In other words, the Duke of Sussex’s nemesis, Dr Sophie Chanduka, is still at large, running Harry’s former beloved Sentebale.

“The Duke could really do with some public TLC, especially from his wife, whose own issues with said Dr Chanduka were allegedly caught on camera at a polo match Sentebale fundraiser."