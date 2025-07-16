 
Geo News

King Charles given one last chance to save 'wayward' son Prince Harry

King Charles told to heal rift with Prince Harry as expert reveals why it is important for monarchy

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

King Charles can heal Prince Harry’s pain with forgiveness: Expert
King Charles can heal Prince Harry’s pain with forgiveness: Expert 

King Charles has been told to forgive his “wayward” son Prince Harry and bring him back into the family fold because of one key reason.

According to royal expert Sarah Vine, the Duke of Sussex is in a lot of pain which is why he lashes out on his family via different means.

Writing for The Mirror, Vine penned how Charles could heal Harry’s pain by welcoming him back in his life and loving him enough to sooth his hurting heart.

"These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will,” she wrote of the hurt Harry has caused the royal family since stepping back from royal family in 2020.

“That's why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing,” she added.

“When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood.”

"But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forwards."

This comes after Harry and Charles’ aides, Liam Maguire, Tobyn Andreae, and Meredith Maines, met in London last week for a peace summit.

Kate Middleton secretly meets King Charles as Prince Harry 'ready to make peace'
Kate Middleton secretly meets King Charles as Prince Harry 'ready to make peace'
Prince Harry lands in tumultuous waters over his plans for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry lands in tumultuous waters over his plans for Archie, Lilibet
Queen Camilla all set to receive major honour amid Prince William's ultimatum video
Queen Camilla all set to receive major honour amid Prince William's ultimatum
King Charles, Prince Harry peace summit: Who leaked the news? video
King Charles, Prince Harry peace summit: Who leaked the news?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fragile' marriage under new pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fragile' marriage under new pressure
Meghan Markle the driving force behind peace talks with King Charles? video
Meghan Markle the driving force behind peace talks with King Charles?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to play 'trump card' if peace talks stall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to play 'trump card' if peace talks stall
King Charles makes powerful statement amid peace talks with Prince Harry
King Charles makes powerful statement amid peace talks with Prince Harry