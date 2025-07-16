King Charles given one last chance to save 'wayward' son Prince Harry

King Charles can heal Prince Harry’s pain with forgiveness: Expert

King Charles has been told to forgive his “wayward” son Prince Harry and bring him back into the family fold because of one key reason.

According to royal expert Sarah Vine, the Duke of Sussex is in a lot of pain which is why he lashes out on his family via different means.

Writing for The Mirror, Vine penned how Charles could heal Harry’s pain by welcoming him back in his life and loving him enough to sooth his hurting heart.

"These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will,” she wrote of the hurt Harry has caused the royal family since stepping back from royal family in 2020.

“That's why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing,” she added.

“When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood.”

"But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forwards."

This comes after Harry and Charles’ aides, Liam Maguire, Tobyn Andreae, and Meredith Maines, met in London last week for a peace summit.