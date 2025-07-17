Jenna Bush reveals what really makes her husband 'grumpy'

Jenna Bush Hager’s husband, Henry Hager, has some clear boundaries when it comes to publicizing his family.

In a recent chat on her Today with Jenna & Friends show, the 43-year-old host talked about her husband’s reaction when some personal stories were shared on her platform.

“I think it’s in the same vein as when you’re writing,” Bush Hager shared July 16 episode of her show. “You’re like, ‘Wait, whose story is this? Am I telling my story or is this posting because the kids are doing something really cute?”

“And will it embarrass them someday? It might feel funny and cute now, but if it’s up forever, will you regret posting it?” guest co-host Willie Geist reflected.

Jenna, who tied the knot with Henry in 2008 and shares three children, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 9, and son Hal, 5, admitted her husband knows how to protect the family’s privacy.

“One of the great things about Henry is he always is thinking that way, he just believes we should have privacy as a family. So if I say something — maybe on this show — that gets pickup, he gets grumpy about it.”

The TV personality weighed in on Henry’s approach, noting, “It helps me realize that I should be better for Mila, for Poppy and Hal.”