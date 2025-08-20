 
Sofía Vergara gets honest about 'Modern Family' revival

August 20, 2025

Though Modern Family ended after 11 seasons, Sofía Vergara, who portrayed fiery Gloria Delgado-Pritchet, is still open to reprise her character.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, she said, “At some point, I hope the show could make a comeback. It would be the easiest ‘yes’ for me."

The actress shared, "That’s why I keep texting Ed [O’Neill, her on-screen husband], reminding him not to die — we could never do it without him!”

She doubled down on her love for the character elsewhere in the interview. “I miss playing Gloria. I absolutely loved playing Gloria."

“Even though we were a fictional family, we became like a real family. I miss all of my castmates," the 53-year-old gushed about the cast. "I would do anything to be able to work with them all again."

Besides the Modern Family, Sofía also weighed in on the lessons she received from her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023.

“Divorce taught me that there is always hope,” she continued. “Sometimes things don’t work out because there is a huge issue that neither of you want to compromise on, but it’s always important to stay positive and hopeful.”

However, Sofía shared that the door of her heart is open despite the heartbreak. “I do still believe in love. In life, things don’t always work out as we expected or wanted to.

"But even when we have experienced disappointment, I think it’s good for the heart to at least be open to finding love," she concluded.

