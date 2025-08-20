Why Dua Lipa believes she is doing disservice?

Dua Lipa on taking relationship to the public

Being a public figure, Dua Lipa believes her personal details are "vulnerable"; however, she said that taking her relationship with Callum Turner to the public was the right decision.



“I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. … When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pop icon delved deeper into the topic of vulnerability, adding that she is very much in love with her fiancée but "vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it."

She continued, "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

Last June, Dua and Callum confirmed their engagement, while a report in Life & Style shared the plans the couple has for their wedding in the U.K.

But the insider said, “The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules."

Given this, the pair, who started dating in 2024, the source noted, “Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter, and that may end up being too long for them to wait."

It is relevant to mention that Dua and Callum came to know each other through the poet and singer Mustafa.Being a public figure, Dua Lipa believes her details about personal life is "vulnerable"; however, she said that taking her relationship with Callum Turner to the public was the right decision.

“I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. … When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pop icon delved deeper into the topic of vulnerability, adding that she is very much in love with her fiancée but "vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it."

She continued, "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

Last June, Dua and Callum confirmed their engagement, while a report in Life & Style shared the plans the couple has for their wedding in the U.K.

But the insider said, “The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules."

Given this, the pair, who started dating in 2024, the source noted, “Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter, and that may end up being too long for them to wait."

It is relevant to mention that Dua and Callum came to know each other through the poet and singer Mustafa.