Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan mark their special day

Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan celebrate their relationship milestone

Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan are still going strong.

On Wednesday, July 16, the actress and cookbook author, and the Back to the Future star both marked their 37th wedding anniversary and penned down sweet tributes for each other.

Fox expressed his love for his wife in his own way, writing, "37… but who’s counting? Love you, T.," and ending the caption with a red heart emoji.

The 64-year-old actor also posted a throwback snap with Pollan as the pair can be wrapping their hands around each other.

On the other hand, Pollan shared a series of snaps throughout their relationship, as they can be seen posing side by side.

“Happy anniversary baby! Love you so," she wrote along with three heart emojis.

Fox went to the comment section of the post and acknowledged her love, saying, "Right back at you sweetheart! Happy Anniversary, I love you forever.”

It is pertinent to mention that Fox and Pollan first at the set of Family Ties in 1985 when they starred as each other’s love interests.