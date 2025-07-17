Rob Kardashian shares why he's stayed single for a good eight after Blac Chyna split

Rob Kardashian recently shared his take on dating and fatherhood

Rob Kardashian, an American TV personality and actor, best known for his role in Raiding MLK, recently opened up about his interest in dating after welcoming his daughter, Dream, with his ex- fiancée, Blac Chyna.

In a recent interview with his sister, Khloe Kardashian on the podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, he revealed that although he has 'dated', he has never 'gotten serious' as all of his focus is on his daughter.

“I just talk to people,” Rob said during the interview, to which host Khloé responded, “You talk to a lot of people. People think Rob might be a recluse, but let me tell you, Rob still gets around. It’s wild.”

Continuing the conversation, Rob shared that he had paused any sort of serious relationship after welcoming Dream and following his split with Chyna, saying, “There’s come moments where I can’t talk to anybody, it’s like too much energy. I’m talking to too many people, I don’t want to be like that. Also I have a daughter, I’m trying to be a good example. I don’t bring girls in the house, I don’t have girls meet my daughter. But I’ve always been that since she’s been a baby.”

He further explained, “I’ve been single since—she’s eight years old, I’ve been single for eight years,” he said. “Of course I’ve dated and stuff, but I’ve never gotten serious or wanted to, my energy is just into Dream. I’m probably too strict with that, like I probably should have fun and enjoy my life, and I still have fun, I just don’t care to be dating somebody.”

Later in the interview, he shed light upon his responsibilities as a parent, saying, “It’s definitely given me a lot of responsibility, you gotta make sure this human becomes—not becomes, there’s no pressure—but you have to focus on this other person’s feelings, and there’s so much that goes into it.”

For those unversed, the 38-year-old Rob shares a daughter with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. The duo previously co-starred in the short-lived reality series Rob & Chyna. Their 2017 breakup led to a highly publicised legal battle, with both parties denying accusations of physical abuse.