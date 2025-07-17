Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking invite to ex Chris Martin shake up her marriage?

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband 'freaks out' as ex Chris Martin gets too close

Gwyneth Paltrow has made a shocking move towards ex-husband Chris Martin, leaving current husband Brad Falchuk furious.

As the Coldplay frontman deals with a painful breakup from Dakota Johnson, his ex-wife Gwyneth has been comforting him, RadarOnline reported.

The actress has reportedly asked Chris, who is father of her two kids, to come and stay with them for summer.

An insider told the outlet, “So Gwyneth has told him he should come stay with her for the summer, there's plenty of room, and the kids would be thrilled to have them both in the same place.”

“She's looking forward to doing yoga, meditating and generally chilling together like old times. She's also suggested they take a long vacation as a family,” the source added.

However, this has reportedly left her husband Brad freaking out.

“Brad can freak out all he wants – and word is that he's not happy about this prospect at all. She really does rule the roost,” the source said.

They went on to add, “She's taking Chris on like her pet project – she's even saying she'll set him up with someone new when he's ready.”

“She's being very hands-on, and it doesn't make any difference what Falchuk thinks,” the tipster noted.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot in 2018. Meanwhile, Gwyneth and Chris were married from 2003 to 2014.

While Gwyneth and Brad don't have kids together, the duo have children from their previous marriages.