James May makes shocking claim of ‘failing retirement'

James May claims he ‘failed' retirement

James May just claimed how retirement is failing him.

During his appearance in the final episode of The Grand Tour with his co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond for Amazon Prime Video, the star admitted he decided to quit the Entertainment industry because he was "getting quite old."

Now, in an interview with The Paper, he revealed that despite his initial decision to use 2025 as a “trial retirement” this year has been the busiest he has been in "about a decade.”

"I've failed at retirement. I've been thinking about my retirement since I was a teenager,” he said.

May continued, "2025 was going to be my trial retirement year, but I've been accepted to speak at a couple of history festivals and charity events, I've got two TV series, and then I'm doing a live show in Australia, New Zealand and around the UK.”

"This is the busiest year I've had for about a decade. I haven't had a day off in months,” the former Top Gear presenter further mentioned.

Also mentioning how his changed appearance bothers him, May stated, "I notice I've become flabby around my face and gut,” adding, "I still expect to see someone looking reasonably youthful in the mirror.”

"Occasionally, I'll see a photograph of myself on a YouTube video, and think, 'That's quite an old man.'"

For the same reason, the TV star has started exercising a lot but cannot get involved in any activity that is too strenuous as his waiting for his broken wrist to recover.

He explained, "I've made an effort to exercise in the last few years. I like riding my bicycle, so I try to ride 10 miles a day.”

"I had to have a break this year because I fell off and broke my wrist, and it's taking a long time to heal,” James May explained to the outlet.