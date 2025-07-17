Legal twist emerges in Blake Lively's ongoing case

Blake Lively’s deposition suffers a setback from court-order

Blake Lively, an American actress, was scheduled to give her deposition on Thursday, July 17, but it was postponed by a judge amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lively’s deposition, originally set for Thursday, July 17, in New York City, has been rescheduled to July 31.

A spokesperson for Lively told the outlet, “Ms. Lively respects the Court’s decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace’s role in the smear campaign. It relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere. We are currently evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he played in the retaliatory effort—an effort for which Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month.”

Moreover, Baldoni’s legal team previously claimed that Lively is misusing her “celebrity status” to control and manipulate the deposition process.

For those unversed, Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle began in December 2024. Lively has accused her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment and of creating a hostile work environment.

Conversely, Baldoni strongly denied the allegations, and later filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging civil extortion and defamation.

However, all parties involved rejected the claims. In June, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s case against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane.