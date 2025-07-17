Austin Nichols gives biggest update yet on ‘One Tree Hill' ‘reboot'

Austin Nichols, the actor of One Tree Hill just got up close and personal with fans while answering questions about a possible reboot, comeback plans and everything he loves about it.

The start weighed in on this in one of his interview alongside Deadline, right from the premiere event of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

For those unversed with the series, it explores the life story of two half-brothers named Lucas an Nathan who are on their schools’ basketball team. The story revolves around their connection, from enemies to pals.

About a possible reboot the actor admitted, “I would absolutely love to.”

A big reason for his near-instant reaction he explained was that, “I spent a lot of years doing that show and fell in love with Wilmington, North Carolina, and made a lot of great friends there. We had a lot of fun.”

So “ultimately, when something still has this kind of excitement around it this many years later, you kinda go, ‘Oh my god! Yeah, why not make more of it?” especially when “people still watch it and love it’,” he concluded by saying too.