George Clooney dragged into politics with no way out?

George Clooney's political silence starting to crack: Source

George Clooney is facing growing calls to enter the 2028 presidential race, as some Democrats eye his star power as possible answer to Donald Trump.

Insiders told Radar Online that the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker wants to be in politics more than ever and he is being pushed to run for president.

However, Clooney is also worried that his past, including partying a lot and having many breakups might hurt his chances.

The insiders said, “Running for president is something people talk to George about every single day.”

He has just completed his acting in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, which is a strong political story about fear during the Cold War and a journalist who fights against unfair power.

The sources claimed, “During the run of this play, he’s been surrounded by actors who worship him and share his intense political passions, so the issue has been on his mind and right in his face.”

“He has to know he would make a viable candidate who could raise a hell of a lot of money quickly, and he’s been a political guru of sorts to his rich and famous costars, including Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon,” they explained.

Notably, Amal Clooney’s husband wrote an article in the New York Times in 2024, asking President Joe Burden to step down for the Democratic Party, which made people talk even more about if he wants to go into politics.

“If George tells you to get behind an issue or take a stand, that’s exactly what you do, no questions asked,” the insider said.

“A lot of people feel like he should just run himself, or at least test the waters,” they concluded.