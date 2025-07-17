Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on photoshop addiction: 'That's okay'

Khloe Kardashian talks about edited images

Khloe Kardashian has confessed she once edited her photos so much she looked like a “cartoon” and now calls it “humiliating.”

On the latest Thursday, July 17 episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, the 41-year-old American media personality talked about those days when she “wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily Photoshopping,” but she is finally done with digital illusions and has stopped editing her snaps.

In the same episode, Khloe also shed light on the rumors and baseless claims that surrounded her star family, such as the “she photoshops every picture" she posts.

Responding to the speculations, she said, “I don't,” admitting, “But there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now."

The Good American co-founder noted, "I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter. And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills.”

Khloe went on to acknowledge that she does not believe she is the “most photogenic,” but she captures “500 photos to get the one that I like,” stating, "That's okay. I'm allowed to do that. But I will say there was a time that I heavily photoshopped."

She clearly admitted resembling a “cartoon character” in her old pictures, "and it's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself."

"I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that. But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that's how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn't real. That's not how I look. And I don't want to look like that. It was a strange time,” Khloe Kardashian explained.