Lorde adds a twist to her upcoming 'Ultrasound world tour'

Lorde's plan to stay a little longer in 2026 Australasian Tour

Lorde, a New Zealand pop star and songwriter, is making her return with Australasian stages and now she’ll be staying a little longer.

Frontier Touring announced on Wednesday, July 17, that the singer has added a second and final shows in both Sydney and Melbourne to her highly anticipated Ultrasound world tour.

The newly added dates are set for February 19 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and February 22 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

According to Billboard, Lorde recently shared her excitement in a statement, saying, “It has been way too long since I have been down under and I am so excited to be touring Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane next February."

She Further added, “Australia has always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to hear what Virgin sounds like with an Aussie accent.”

Moreover, the tour has already sold iconic venues, London’s O2 Arena and AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Madison Square Garden in New York. However critics have praised the shows for their 'raw intimacy' and 'sonic reinvention.'

For those unversed, Lorde’s return to Australia will be her first performance in the region since her Solar Power tour wrapped in 2023.

In addition, Ultrasound world tour supports Lorde’s fourth studio album Virgin, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped charts in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. Singles like Man of the Year, What Was That and Hammer have continued to be on top pop’s most thought-provoking voices.