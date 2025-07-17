Chris Martin makes light joke at couple post Dakota Johnson split

Chris Martin copes with Dakota Johnson breakup with light joke at couple

Chris Martin, the front man for Coldplay, just made headlines for his comment aimed at a couple.

As he and his band played at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday and captured their audience with a camera on big screen, a couple was spotted which the singer assumed were “having an affair,” during his concert.

“Ooh, look at these two,” said Chris as the camera was directed towards the couple who embraced each other lovingly, with man standing behind, arms wrapped around his lady love.

As soon as the two noticed the cameras, they broke apart, covering their faces, trying to avoid the camera and spotlight.

“Alright, come on, you’re ok! Oh, what?” the Fix You hitmaker said as the duo continued to shy away from the camera.

“Either they’re having an affair or are just very shy!” Chris assumed prompting 65,000 people in attendance to burst out laughing as the front mad jokingly “outed’ the couple.

This moment has now gone viral on social media, with the original video, which was uploaded on TikTok, garnering over six million views.

“What’s worse, finding out your spouse is cheating or that they’re a fan of Coldplay?” a social media user commented.

While another exclaimed, “I am screaming at that man and woman getting caught allegedly having an affair at the Coldplay concert. Chris Martin calling them out too, I’m in tears.”

Currently, despite having broken up with his long-term partner, Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin is on his highly successful Music of the Spheres tour.