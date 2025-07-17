Jessica Alba exploring 'new' flame with THIS rising star

Jessica Alba explores dating world as she sparks buzz with new flame

Months after Jessica Alba filed her divorce from ex-husband, Cash Warren, the actress has landed in the dating world and exploring her options.

Over the weekend, the Trigger Warning actress was spotted enjoying in romantic getaway with actor Danny Ramirez, in Mexico.

A source privy to People told the outlet that things are just starting off between the pair, and they are spending some good time together.

The insider revealed that the spark between the Fantastic Four actress and The Last of Us actor is "very new" and "they're having a good time together."

On Monday, July 14, TMZ shared the photos of Alba boarding a plane from Cancún back to Los Angeles with Ramirez, following their brief tropical trip.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba filed for divorce from Warren on February 7, reporting December 27 as their date of separation.

The reason she cited for ending their marriage after 16 years was irreconcilable differences.

During their almost two decades of marriage, the former couple welcomed three daughters Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

Following her separation, Alba fans have been curious about her love life, as a source previously told People that, "She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce."

After Alba's recent getaway to Cancun, "She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again. She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now."