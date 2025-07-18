Denise Richards steps forward with abuse allegations against Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards accuses Aaron Phypers of abuse

Denise Richards just made some shocking claims!

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 54-year-old requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex, Aaron Phypers.

As she shared alleged details and photos of the physical assault that occurred, the filing mentioned:

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."

She also claimed, "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," also explaining how Phypers has also “caused me at least three concussions."

Also explaining why Richards never reported the abuse before was "because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone."

The Bravo star alleged Phypers has "grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs causing me immense pain."

She also alleged that “throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to kill me and himself and the police,” further claiming, “owns at least eight unregistered guns” and "multiple bullet proof vests."

This comes after Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards listing their date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.