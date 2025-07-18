Prime Video shares big update on 'Invincible'

Prime Video renews 'Invincible' for season 5

Invincible is one of the hit shows on Prime Video, and given this, the series has been renewed for a fifth season.



The announcement of the renewal comes before the premiere of season four in 2026.

Along with this, the forthcoming season will feature Matthew Rhys in the show. However, it’s unclear which character he will voice.

Earlier, the series creator Robert Kirkman reflected on season three in an interview with Variety, teasing the coming of the comic book’s main villain, Thragg, in the upcoming season.

“It would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn’t show up in the show,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.”

Earlier, Steven Yeun, who voiced Mark Grayson, was nominated for the first time for his performance in the show for an Emmy.

The logline of Invincible reads as 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined."

"Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves," it added.