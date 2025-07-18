Miley Cyrus treats fans to music video for ‘Walk of Fame'

Miley Cyrus releases music video for song ‘Walk of Fame'

Miley Cyrus just delighted her fans with the music video for her song Walk of Fame.

The song, which features the Alabama Shakes front woman Brittany Howard, stars the Flowers singer herself strutting along the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in black boots and a silver dress.

As she announced the release of the video on her official Instagram account, this news comes as Miley is expected to cement her own place in the famous area in an upcoming ceremony.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has admitted, earlier this month, how the Walk of Fame has always been a part of her life since childhood.

"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd. I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she said on Instagram earlier this month, referring to music star and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

It is also pertinent to mention that her song, Walk of Fame, belongs to her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

The album is a follow up of her 2023 project, Endless Summer Vacation which won many accolades including a Gaffa Award, Las Vegas Film Critics Society awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.