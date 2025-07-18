Sinead O'Connor's father opens up about heartbreaking ‘personal' fact

Sinead O'Connor passing away still hard on her father

Sinead O’Connor’s father just opened up about the impact his daughter’s death had.

After the Irish singer passed away in July 2023, the 87-year-old has now revealed that he cried for two weeks straight after the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was no more and still visits her grave.

"When Sinead passed, I cried my eyes out for a fortnight. I still miss her," Sean O’Connor told Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1.

"Of course, it's a comfort (the outpouring of grief by the public), but Sinead had two personas. One was in the public arena and the other was with her family and I saw her funeral as being lovely for her fans,” he added.

"At a personal level, I've never had publicity in respect of Sinead and it made it all the more hurtful for all of us when she died,” Sean added.

He further mentioned, "I visit her grave every week... and we have a conversation and I bring her up to date."

"Sinead could be outrageous in the public world and she could be outrageous in the family, she could be cranky. In the end I always had compassion for her, she was always on the edge,” the father to the Troy crooner’s father said.

"We got on very well, most of the time, sometimes she'd fall out with me. It’s a very great help for me to know that in January, two years ago, we were on the phone and we agreed we’d go to Wexford for a three-night holiday. We did. Together. It was the greatest bit of gas,” Sean reminisced.

“Jesus, you couldn’t go anywhere with Sinead, but someone would come over in the back of beyond in Wexford, ‘oh Sinead, how are you, I love that song of yours,’” he further recalled.

Thousands of Sinead O’Connor’s fans attended her funeral in Bray, the singer was then buried in Deansgrange Cemetery.