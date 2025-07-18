'Assassin's Creed' gets encouraging update on Netflix

Nearly five years ago, Netflix announced the live-action adaptation of the hit video game Assassin’s Creed.



Now, Variety reported the project is moving forward after multiple creative teams came and went. Ultimately, Roberto Patino and David Wiener will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

“We’ve been fans of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ since its release in 2007,” Wiener and Patino said. “Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ opens to us."

They continued, "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.”

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break,” it read.

“We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” the statement concluded.

Despite the series moving forward, the Assassin’s Creed release date is unclear.