Jennifer Lopez's bold plans for summer come to light

Jennifer Lopez gets ready for steamy summer of freedom and fling

Jennifer Lopez has come up with bold summer plans and is reportedly set to take her pick of the hottest bachelors around.

Insiders told Radar Online that the 55-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actress has been flirting a lot with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, her backup dancers, and even some of the staff members.

They claimed that Lopez is trying to move on from her divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalised earlier this year, as she filed it without a lawyer in August 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

She also wants to enjoy a wild summer because she prepares to "live large with a summer of s***," per the sources.

"She always thought Leo DiCaprio had it made as a single guy, and she wants to be the female equivalent. She's looking into chartering a fully crewed yacht and being surrounded by hot guys and her trusted entourage,” the insiders shared.

For the unversed, the Waiting for Tonight songstress shocked people at the recent American Music Awards when she kissed both male and female backup dancers during her bold opening act.

Notably, some called it “desperate” and said she did it to make her ex-husband Affleck jealous following a year of their separation.

Critics severely criticised Lopez for going “too far,” and one even said, "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot." However, she is “enjoying herself" and paying no heed to what is being circulated about her.

"She's single and in her best shape. She's basking in the attention and getting her confidence back and her needs met,” the sources noted.

Jennifer Lopez “is having fun with Brett, but it's nothing serious. She really wants to enjoy her freedom this summer. She's calling it her Hot Girl Summer," they concluded.