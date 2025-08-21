 
Famous Mexican singer fatally shot in Zapopan at 38

Enigma Norteño lead singer Ernesto Barajas was shot dead at a parking lot in Mexico

August 21, 2025

Ernesto Barajas, the lead singer of the musical band Enigma Norteño, passed away at the age of 38.

The musician was fatally shot in western Mexico on Tuesday, August 19, as per The Associated Press.

The state prosecutor's office told the outlet that the incident took place at a parking lot in Zapopan.

Local authorities revealed to CBS News that two men on a motorcycle approached the singer and opened fire.

Ernesto's management company, Talento Líder, also shared the news of the singer's passing on its Instagram handle. 

"Rest in peace," the organization began the post. "Your Talento Linder family will always be proud of you and remember you as the great artist and human being that you were."

For those unversed, Ernesto founded the musical band Enigma Norteño in 2004 to promote the "narcocorrido" subgenre of music. 

Narcocorrido is a musical genre that often glorifies drug cartels.

"It can be dangerous to release a corrido without authorization," the singer told the Independent en Español in 2022.

 "since you could be revealing a lot of information about the character, and the authorities would be using those details as 'clues' to arrest them," he added.

