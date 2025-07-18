Chris Hemsworth marks 'Limitless' premiere with family photos: See pics

Chris Hemsworth promotes 'Limitless' on social media with family photos from premiere

Chris Hemsworth is sharing memorable photos to mark the premiere of his docuseries Limitless: Live Better Now.

The second season of Hemsworth’s National Geographic docuseries Limitless will premiere on August 15 and documents his fitness journey and extreme training in places like the Swiss Alps to South Korea.

The Thor star is promoting his documentary with social media posts. He shared photos from the premiere of the second season on Instagram.

In the photos, Chris posed with his entire family, which included his parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 11, his brother Liam, and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The actor’s series sees him embark on adventures meant to teach him resilience, both mental and physical. Experts challenge him and teach him key methods of staying calm and improving his health.

The aim of the show is to learn to teach the Thor star approaches to live better, for longer.

The Extraction star discovered in the first season of the docuseries that he had two copies of the gene APOE4, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The experts in the show design extreme adventures which are meant to increase Chris Hemsworth's lifespan and help him live a healthy life.