Daniel Radcliffe, Sabrina Carpenter starrer finds new fame

Daniel Radcliffe, Sabrina Carpenter film set to be available for streaming

Horns, a horror-fantasy film, that stars Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, is set to be available for streaming on July 21.

Based on Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill’s bestselling 2010 novel, Horns is about Ig Perrish, portrayed by Radcliffe, a young man whose girlfriend, Merrin, played by Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, is brutally murdered.

Ig is believed to be the prime suspect, however things become even more complex when he wakes up with horns on his forehead, that grants him the ability to make people revel their darkest secrets to him.

Using this terrifying power, he sets out to find the real killer while diving deeper into the town’s suspicion and coping with his own grief.

Directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl), Horns explores the themes of guilt, vengeance and love with a darkly humorous edge.

Sabrina Carpenter, who was just 15 at that time, back when it was released in 2014 originally, she plays the role of young Merrin in flashbacks, years before she would top charts with her music and sell out stadiums.

The cast also includes The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella as Lee Tourneau, Ig’s childhood friend whose secrets increase the mystery of the film.

Initially, in 2014, Horns received mixed reviews but over the years, the film has developed its own fan following.

The film has been praised on IMDb, being called “an underdog movie that combines horror, fantasy, drama and psychological suspense.”

While on X, a fan of the movie wrote, “So many regrets not watching Horns earlier. Daniel Radcliffe you twisted mother!!”