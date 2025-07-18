Chris Hemsworth melts hearts with sweet family moment

Chris Hemsworth wishes wife Elsa Pataky birthday

Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse into a sweet family moment.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor, famously known for his character Thor in MCU, posted a carousel of photos and video clip from his wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday celebration.

The post showed a photo of him, Elsa and one of their sons as they sat at the table in a lavish restaurant. Meanwhile, a video clip attached showed Elsa blowing a candle on the cake with Chris beside her.

In the caption, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor wrote, “Happy birthday @elsapataky!”

He added for his wife, “Thank you for being an incredible human,” hilariously noting, “and each year continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake.”

Fans and followers also poured their love in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Happy birthday to your prettiest wife.”

Meanwhile another user hilariously added, “I want a man who looks at me like Chris looks at cake.”

“Now that's love mate,” the third comment read.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who tied the knot in 2010, share a daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.