Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter' tour suffers massive tragedy

Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter' tour concludes with mass stampede

Beyonce concert-goers witnessed a rather horrific end after attending the Cowboy Carter show.

As the Single Ladies singer marked her final show in Atlanta as a part of her tour, people leaving the Mercedes-Benz Stadium took the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to get home.

However, as the people reached Vine City station, an incident caused mass injuries about which, the sr. director of communications for MARTA, Stephany Fisher, told PEOPLE, “Just after midnight on Tuesday, July 15, 11 people leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta were injured on an escalator at Vine City Station.”

“One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport. Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations,” she further informed.

Fisher also mentioned that the MARTA Police, who were present at the scene reported that “a person began screaming and running, causing a stampede on the escalator that caused it to temporarily speed up and then stop suddenly.”

MARTA police chief, Scott Kreher, told 11Alive that the person who reportedly started the stampede was actually a 10-year-old girl who observed a cockroach or “Palmetto bug.”

When asked about this claim, Fisher told the outlet, “MARTA Police on scene said there was a scream, and witnesses said the person who screamed was reacting to an insect. I believe there’s also video on TikTok of a woman claiming it was a 10-year-old relative who screamed when she saw a bug.”

It is pertinent to mention that Beyonce, who is currently on her Cowboy Carter Tour has not reacted to this incident as of yet.