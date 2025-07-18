KATSEYE enters a new era with a bold new collab

KATSEYE is all set for a new collaboration

KATSEYE, a rising global girl group, has teamed up with Mattel for a magical collaboration within the Monster High universe.

The six-member Los Angeles-based group, comprising of Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung, is bringing their bold pop star energy into the world of Monster High in an epic collaboration with the toy giant.

In a chat with People, a 19-year-old Lara Raj said, “Monster High is a brand we've all grown up with, idolized and just loved playing with so much as little girls. So now, being in a group that is all about individuality and celebrating our cultures and our differences, Monster High is the perfect, most organic collaboration that we could possibly have.”

Another member, Sophia Laforteza, 22, echoed the sentiment with a touch of nostalgia. “All I asked for were Monster High dolls when I was a kid. I had Draculaura, a special edition of Frankie… I had to dig through my parents' Facebook to find birthday posts of me just unwrapping all my Monster High gifts,” she laughs. “So when the team came up to us and asked what we thought of Monster High, I was like, yes. That’s all. Yes.”

As part of the collaboration, each member received a one-of-a-kind doll styled in their signature look. Daniela said admiring her mini version, “They look exactly like us, so it's pretty insane,”

She further adds, “Every monster is so individual in her own way. She's so cool and she inspires young girls so much. That’s something we really want to do.”

Moreover, the partnership also includes a KATSEYE remix of Monster High’s original 2010 anthem, “Fright Song,” infusing it with the group’s signature energy and style.

The music video for the “Fright Song” remix allowed the girls to fully embrace their spooky sides. “It took three hours to get into character with all the SFX makeup,” recalls Manon.

For those unversed, KATSEYE was formed in 2023 via a global competition show, Debut: Dream Academy, which was organized by HYBE and Geffen Records. Out of 120,000 people who auditioned, six were chosen to form the group.